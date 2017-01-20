Nigeria is in 'Sambisa' forest- Bishop Adeoye
A Pentecostal Cleric has declared that Nigeria is right now in the 'Sambisa forest', saying only the fittest persons can survive under the current situation in the country. Bishop Seun Adeoye of the Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry , Rehoboth Arena, Okinni, Osun State in a statement on Monday, noted that there is no indication that the current hardship in the country will be abated this year.
