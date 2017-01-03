Nigeria: How My I04-Yr-Old Dad, 8 Relations Were Killed in 1hr - Massacre Survivor

The killings that took place in Kobin, Numana Chiefdom, Sanga Local Government Area, of Kaduna state in 2014 in which no fewer than 48 people were reportedly hacked to death by alleged armed herdsmen attracted little national uproar at the time. Little wonder, survivors said that they have been abandoned by government, except some churches and the Red Cross that come around with assistance once in a while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.