Nigeria: Golden Tulips Declares Long Term Partnership With Turkish Airlines

The management of Golden Tulip Hotel in Apapa, Lagos has said that it has established long-term partnership with Turkish Airlines to accommodate its passengers if flights are cancelled or delayed, noting that it has been doing this for the airline for some time now. The hotel made this known in reaction to recent allegation that it threw out some passengers accommodated in the hotel, saying that it couldn't have done that because such action would contravene the juicy contract it has with Turkish Airlines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.