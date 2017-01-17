Nigeria: Forex Earnings Hit $24 Billion in Third Quarter 2016

The federal government aggregate foreign exchange inflow as at the third quarter of 2016 moved up remarkably to $24 billion, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria , Dr. Doyin Salami, has revealed. This represents an increase by $8.67 billion when compared with the aggregate forex inflow into the economy of $15.33 billion recorded by the country in the second quarter of 2016, as indicated in the CBN's economic report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.