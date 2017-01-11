Nigeria Faces Mounting Pressure to Rescue Girls Abducted by Boko Haram 1,000 Days Ago
Members of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign rally in Nigeria's capital Abuja to mark 1,000 days since over 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped from their secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram, Jan. 8, 2017. Nigeria is facing mounting pressure to find some 200 schoolgirls abducted 1,000 days ago in Boko Haram's most infamous attack after the rescue of 24 girls raised hopes that they are alive.
