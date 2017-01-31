Nigeria: Despite Recession, Airlines ...

Nigeria: Despite Recession, Airlines Sold N330 Billion Tickets in 2016

Despite the economic downturn, which has eroded the purchasing power of Nigerians, air travel still recorded ticket sales of N330,548,324,796.84 from January to October 2016, a little less than N385,909,897,028. 80 sold between January to December in 2015.

