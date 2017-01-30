Nigeria: Cross River Set to Float Air...

Nigeria: Cross River Set to Float Airline, Shipping Line

Read more: The Daily Millbury

Determined to boost the revenue base of the state as well as decouple it from its over dependence on federal allocation, the Cross River State Government has concluded plans to float an airline as well as a shipping line. Speaking with journalists in Calabar, Governor Ben Ayade said the state was taking full advantage of its huge tourism potential and vast maritime resources by going into both airline and maritime services.

Chicago, IL

