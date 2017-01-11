Nigeria, China sign `One China' polic...

Nigeria, China sign `One China' policy agreement

14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Federal Government on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Government of the People's Republic of China on "One China" policy. The agreement was signed by Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, at the end of a bilateral meeting between them.

Chicago, IL

