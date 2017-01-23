Nigeria: Bank Chief Contests Alleged Diezani Money in Court

A Federal High Court Lagos on Tuesday fixed February 16 to deliver judgment in a suit by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking forfeiture of funds linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke. Justice Hassan had on January 6 issued an interim order of forfeiture of the sum of $153.3 million to the Federal Government, following an exparte application by EFCC seeking similar relief.

