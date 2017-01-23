Nigeria: Bank Chief Contests Alleged ...

Nigeria: Bank Chief Contests Alleged Diezani Money in Court

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A Federal High Court Lagos on Tuesday fixed February 16 to deliver judgment in a suit by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking forfeiture of funds linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke. Justice Hassan had on January 6 issued an interim order of forfeiture of the sum of $153.3 million to the Federal Government, following an exparte application by EFCC seeking similar relief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,249,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC