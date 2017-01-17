Nigeria: Army Places Reward for Infor...

Nigeria: Army Places Reward for Information On Suicide Bombers

The Nigerian Army says it is offering N500,000 reward for credible information that leads to the arrest of would-be suicide bombers or their hideouts. The army had about three years ago promised a N50 million reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Chicago, IL

