Nigeria: 9 in 10 Nigerians Lack Health Insurance, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says nine out of 10 Nigerians are not "covered by any kind of health insurance or risk protection mechanism" flouting recommendation by the World Health Organisation. His admission comes as the federal government formally started revitalising primary health care with the opening of a model centre in Kuchingoro, an urban slum area of Abuja.

