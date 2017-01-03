NAM fixes 1st All Nigerian Athletics Masters Championships for May
The Nigerian Athletics Masters has fixed May for the first All Nigerian Athletics Masters Championships scheduled for Lagos among its other activities for 2017. The 10th African Masters Athletics Championships scheduled for Aug. 23 to Aug. 27 in Abidjan, Cote d'Iviore, is among the activities highlighted by NAM for the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Wed
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC