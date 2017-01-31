A mother accused of trafficking a Nigerian woman into the country and forcing her into prostitution has been acquitted after several inconsistencies emerged in the alleged victim's evidence. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/mother-accused-of-trafficking-woman-into-country-and-forcing-her-into-prostitution-acquitted-35412388.html A mother accused of trafficking a Nigerian woman into the country and forcing her into prostitution has been acquitted after several inconsistencies emerged in the alleged victim's evidence.

