Mohammed Junaidu is a biased critic, always insulting Nigerians leaders- Presidency

Presidency has described a second republic member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Dr. Mohammed Junaidu as a biased critic whose stock in trade over the years has been to haul insults at leaders of Nigeria. Reacting to an interview where the former federal lawmaker stated that President Muhammadu Buhari does not accept his mistakes, the Presidency which spoke though a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Sunday said dismissed the notion as a lie.

