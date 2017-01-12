Lord, if it's your will to break up N...

Lord, if it's your will to break up Nigeria, break it now - " Oyedepo

GhanaWeb

The founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch, Faith Tabernacle, Bishop David Oyedepo has invoked God's curses on those fueling Southern Kaduna killings, saying God should break up Nigeria now if it is His will. The Bishop who, during a ministration and while raining down curses on those promoting the wanton killings, equally said that God sent him to this continent as His apostle of liberation to stop it from decadence.

Chicago, IL

