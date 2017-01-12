Lassa fever: Nigerian CDC confirms 9 ...

Lassa fever: Nigerian CDC confirms 9 deaths, 20 cases in 7 states

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed nine deaths and 20 cases of Lassa Fever in seven states since the beginning of the dry season in December 2016; even as it commences implementation of its plan to strengthen nationwide response capacity to anticipated Lassa Fever cases. However, in an interview with Vanguard , the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Iya, confirmed four deaths and 16 cases in the state, while 38 people are now under surveillance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC