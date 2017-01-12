Lassa fever: Nigerian CDC confirms 9 deaths, 20 cases in 7 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed nine deaths and 20 cases of Lassa Fever in seven states since the beginning of the dry season in December 2016; even as it commences implementation of its plan to strengthen nationwide response capacity to anticipated Lassa Fever cases. However, in an interview with Vanguard , the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Iya, confirmed four deaths and 16 cases in the state, while 38 people are now under surveillance.

