Kaduna Killings: Enough is enough; Christians too can fight back- Pastor Chris Okafor

Founder and General Overseer, Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries aka Liberation City, Dr. Chris Okafor, has lamented the brutal and inhuman killings of Christians in the north, especially in Kaduna. During a recent service in the church premises, Pastor Chris who seems to be very angry and heart-broken with the deplorable state of the country and the unsatisfactory manner in which the present leadership have been handling the state of affairs, passionately lashed out at the government and perpetrators of the incessant brutal killings in the north.

