If we don't tame religion in Nigeria, it would kill us - Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has condemned the manner President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State handled the killings in Southern Kaduna. Indigenes of Southern Kaduna claimed that more than 800 people, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been murdered and villages burnt down by suspected herdsmen without the state and Federal governments doing anything to stop them.

