How restructuring will solve Nigeria's problems, by Akin Osuntokun
CHIEF Akin Osuntokun was Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria and Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. In this interview, he opines that unbundling of the federal government through restructuring will address the problems besieging the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC