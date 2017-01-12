Gunmen kill 10 C-JTF members in Benue

By Peter Duru MAKURDI - Ten members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, were yesterday afternoon reportedly gunned down by unknown men at Abaji in Katsina/Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. Confirming the attack in a telephone interview, the state chairman of the CJTF, Alhaji Aliu Teshaku, stated that the victims were holding their routine weekly meeting when they were attacked.

