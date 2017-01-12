Gunmen kidnap five students, two staf...

Gunmen kidnap five students, two staff from Nigerian school - police

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

ONITSHA, Nigeria: Gunmen kidnapped five students and two staff, including a Turkish national, from an international school in Nigeria's southern state of Ogun, police said on Saturday. The kidnappers, who abducted the six Nigerians and Turkish staff member late on Friday, have not made contact with police or school authorities and no arrest has been made, Ogun police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi said.

