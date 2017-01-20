Group: 11 killed at Nigeria pro-Trump rally; police deny it

WARRI, Nigeria - Eleven people were killed when Nigerian security forces cracked down on a demonstration supporting the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, a separatist group said Friday, though police denied there were any deaths. The demonstration was organized in southern Rivers state by the Indigenous People of Biafra, whose members want Trump to support the creation of an independent Biafran state for the Igbo people.

