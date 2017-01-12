Germany pledges to make more young Nigerians employable
Mr Stephen Awoyele, Project Coordinator for the German Dual Vocational Training Partnership with Nigeria, on Thursday expressed his government's commitment to providing more technical training to young Nigerians, to enhance their employability. Awoyele told newsmen in Lagos that the German Government had since 2012 been working with the Organised Private Sector and the Industrial Training Fund in youth skills development.
