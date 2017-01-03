GatesAir, Pinnacle, Support Nigerian Ota DTV Launch

GatesAir, along with Nigerian channel partner Pinnacle Communications Ltd., announced the buildout and launch of a turnkey DVB-T2 transmission system serving the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria's capital city. The DVB-T2 system supports the switch-on of a new over-the-air DTV service now delivering 30 channels of news, information and entertainment to Abuja residents.

