GatesAir, Pinnacle, Support Nigerian ...

GatesAir, Pinnacle, Support Nigerian Ota DTV Launch

22 hrs ago Read more: TV Technology

GatesAir, along with Nigerian channel partner Pinnacle Communications Ltd., announced the buildout and launch of a turnkey DVB-T2 transmission system serving the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria's capital city. The DVB-T2 system supports the switch-on of a new over-the-air DTV service now delivering 30 channels of news, information and entertainment to Abuja residents.

Chicago, IL

