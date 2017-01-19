Gambia president-elect set for inaugu...

Gambia president-elect set for inauguration in Senegal

Gambia's president-elect was set to be sworn into office at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday, while an official close to longtime leader Yahya Jammeh said loyalists would resist a West African regional force if it tried to arrest him. The multinational force was poised on Gambia's border as pressure grew on Jammeh to go.

