Four civilians, five suicide bombers killed in Borno fresh attacks

No fewer than four persons, including member of Civilian JTF, three male and two female suicide bombers were on Sunday killed in simultaneous attacks in Muna Garrage and Kaleri wards of Maiduguri metropolis, Borno State. The separate blasts which took place about 10:20 p.m., and 10:45p.m., caused fears in the state, especially now that the military had claimed that it has decimated Boko Haram terrorists, after capturing Sambisa Forest, which was declared stronghold of insurgents.

Chicago, IL

