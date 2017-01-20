Four civilians, five suicide bombers killed in Borno fresh attacks
No fewer than four persons, including member of Civilian JTF, three male and two female suicide bombers were on Sunday killed in simultaneous attacks in Muna Garrage and Kaleri wards of Maiduguri metropolis, Borno State. The separate blasts which took place about 10:20 p.m., and 10:45p.m., caused fears in the state, especially now that the military had claimed that it has decimated Boko Haram terrorists, after capturing Sambisa Forest, which was declared stronghold of insurgents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC