Fiona Reid relishes regal role as the Queen in Peter Morgan's 'The Audience'
Fiona Reid was just three years old and thousands of kilometres from her British birthplace when she caught her first live glimpse of the Queen. Reid was born in Kent in southeast England, but as the daughter of a British military doctor, she relocated frequently with her family before eventually settling in Canada at the age of 12. One of the countries she temporarily called home was Nigeria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC