FG says Nigeria to become world's largest cocoa producer
This was disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, during the inauguration of Cocoa Re-launch Committee with Dr Olayiwola Oluwole as Chairman at the headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja. Ogbeh said the government's move to realise this lofty ambition within the shortest time was possible and with the inauguration of the Oluwole-led committee Nigeria will move to the top from its current seventh position in world cocoa producing countries' ranking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC