FG says Nigeria to become world's largest cocoa producer

This was disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, during the inauguration of Cocoa Re-launch Committee with Dr Olayiwola Oluwole as Chairman at the headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja. Ogbeh said the government's move to realise this lofty ambition within the shortest time was possible and with the inauguration of the Oluwole-led committee Nigeria will move to the top from its current seventh position in world cocoa producing countries' ranking.

