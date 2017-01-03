Ex-Nigerian leaders sing hymn for peace in troubled nation
" Former Nigerian rulers have banded together in singing a hymn for peace and unity in their troubled nation, with their video getting both favorable and derogatory comments on social media. The former leaders sing "Oh God Our Help In Ages Past."
