Ex-Elizade Varsity VC re-arraigned

Ex-Elizade Varsity VC re-arraigned

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

T he former Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore Local Government, Ondo State, Professor Adekunle Oloyede, was weekend re-arraigned on a fresh seven-count charge. Oloyede has been in detention for the past 11 days over the allegation levelled against him by the proprietor of the Elizade University, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,593 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC