Emir of Gwandu says all Nigerian banks should emulate Islamic Jaiz Bank policies
The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Bashar, has urged banks in Nigeria to emulate Islamic Jaiz Bank Plc soft banking policies and principles of making life better for the people. The monarch gave the advice in Birnin Kebbi when he received the Managing Director of the bank, Malam Hassan Usman, who paid him a courtesy call.
