Edo Bye-Election: APC candidate in early lead, Oshiomhole predicts victory

By Simon Ebegbulem, Benin-City MR Johnson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress in yesterday's House of Representatives bye-election in Etsako Federal Constituency is cruising to victory ahead of the PDP candidate, Jude Imagwe, of the Peoples Democratic Party . From the results declared at press time, the APC candidate won nine wards out of ten in Etsako Central while the PDP candidate won only one, which is the ward of the state Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.