Edo Bye-Election: APC candidate in early lead, Oshiomhole predicts victory
By Simon Ebegbulem, Benin-City MR Johnson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress in yesterday's House of Representatives bye-election in Etsako Federal Constituency is cruising to victory ahead of the PDP candidate, Jude Imagwe, of the Peoples Democratic Party . From the results declared at press time, the APC candidate won nine wards out of ten in Etsako Central while the PDP candidate won only one, which is the ward of the state Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC