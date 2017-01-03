Earthquake in Nigeria: Measures to av...

Earthquake in Nigeria: Measures to avert devastating impacts- Experts

7 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Nigerian seismologists are all agreed that Nigeria is no longer an earthquake-free zone as previously believed following the series of earth tremors in different parts of the country in recent times. This development requires that measures be put in place to mitigate the devastating effects when a major earthquake occurs in Nigeria.

Chicago, IL

