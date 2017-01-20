DSS arrests fleeing Boko Haram suspects in Lagos, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi

The Department of State Service, DSS, yesterday, said that its operatives arrested several suspected fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Lagos, Taraba, Nasarawa and Kogi states. The Service, in a statement by Tony Opuiyo, said: "In its determined counter-terrorism efforts to consolidate on the gains it has made in the sustenance of offensive against identified criminal gangs, kidnap syndicates and terrorist elements across the country, the DSS has recorded major successes which have further degraded the capability of these elements to operate in the county.

