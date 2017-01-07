Doctors Without Borders Giving Food to Boko Haram Refugees
Doctors Without Borders says it has given food to 26,000 families taking refuge from Boko Haram Islamic extremists in northeast Nigeria's biggest city, stepping outside its traditional medical role to try to prevent more children dying. U.N. agencies and private charities operate in Maiduguri city alongside government agencies being investigated for corruption in food distribution.
