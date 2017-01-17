Deaths Mounting After 'Accidental Bombing' of Nigerian Refugee Camp
The death toll continues to rise from Tuesday's airstrike on a refugee camp in northeast Nigeria, which the country has called a "regrettable operational mistake." The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement said at least six of its volunteers were among those killed and 13 others were wounded, though the global humanitarian network said both figures may rise in the coming hours and days.
