Death Toll From Nigerian Strike On Displaced Persons Camp Rises To 90: Aid Group

Doctors Without Borders says that the death toll has risen to "about 90" from a Nigerian military airstrike Tuesday on a displaced persons camps in the country's restive Borno state. Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has said that the bombing happened during an operation targeting Boko Haram militants and was accidental.

