Deadly air strike on Nigerian refugee camp sparks U.N. call for investigation

A botched military air strike on a refugee camp in northeast Nigeria which is estimated to have killed at least 76 people and injured many more must be fully investigated, a United Nations expert said on Thursday. The Nigerian government said the bombing on Tuesday of the camp in Rann in Borno state, the heart of Boko Haram's seven-year bid to create an Islamic caliphate, was aimed at the militants and called it a "regrettable operational mistake".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.