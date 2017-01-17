Deadly air strike on Nigerian refugee camp sparks U.N. call for investigation
A botched military air strike on a refugee camp in northeast Nigeria which is estimated to have killed at least 76 people and injured many more must be fully investigated, a United Nations expert said on Thursday. The Nigerian government said the bombing on Tuesday of the camp in Rann in Borno state, the heart of Boko Haram's seven-year bid to create an Islamic caliphate, was aimed at the militants and called it a "regrettable operational mistake".
