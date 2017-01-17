Concessioning of Nigeria Airports is ...

Concessioning of Nigeria Airports is inevitable - Sirika

Read more: Vanguard

Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said the need to concession the maintenance of airport infrastructure and the building of new ones across the country is inevitable as that is the only way to maintain high standard and efficiency in the running of airport operations across the country in keeping with global standards. Sirika made this justification when he received a delegation from the International Enterprise Singapore led by its Director, Middle East and Africa Group, Ian Lee.

Chicago, IL

