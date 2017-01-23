.com | Top Africa stories: Jammeh, Zim, Nigeria

.com | Top Africa stories: Jammeh, Zi...

Exiled Gambian ruler Yahya Jammeh stole millions of dollars in his final weeks in power, plundering the country's state coffers and shipping luxury vehicles by cargo plane, a special adviser for the new president said on Sunday. Mai Ahmad Fatty told journalists in neighbouring Senegal that already they have determined Jammeh made off with more than $11.4m during a two-week period alone.

