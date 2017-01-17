Buhari succeeding in mission to trans...

Buhari succeeding in mission to transform Nigeria, says Tambuwal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Tambuwal spoke in Sokoto on Saturday night at a reception organised by the state government in honour of his predecessor, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko Wamakko was also among the 12 recipients of the 2016 prestigious Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio Merit Award conferred on them by the Gwandu Emirate Council of Kebbi State on Saturday. Tambuwal said:" The president has succeeded in tackling the problem of insurgency in the North East while other security challenges are receiving the necessary attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,159,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC