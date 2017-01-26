Buchi Emecheta: Nigerian author who championed girls dies aged 72

Nigerian author Buchi Emecheta, whose works included The Joys of Motherhood, Second-Class Citizen and The Bride Price, has died at her home in London at the age of 72. The topics she covered in her writing included child marriage, life as a single mother, abuse of women and racism in the UK and elsewhere. "Black women all over the world should re-unite and re-examine the way history has portrayed us," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.