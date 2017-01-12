Bomb blasts at Nigeria's Maiduguri University kill 5
Two bombs exploded at dawn Monday at Nigeria's northeastern University of Maiduguri, killing at least five people, witnesses and police said. The first blast ripped through the mosque where professors were saying dawn prayers and at least one is among victims, according to a student.
