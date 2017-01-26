Boko Haram sacks military base, 3 sol...

Boko Haram sacks military base, 3 soldiers feared dead in Borno

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram has invaded a military base/camp of 'Operation Lafiya Dole' in Kamuya village of Buratai ward of Biu Local Government Area of Borno state, where they sacked the soldiers at their duty post, before carting away arms and ammunitions. Sources have revealed.

