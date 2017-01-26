Boko Haram sacks military base, 3 soldiers feared dead in Borno
BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram has invaded a military base/camp of 'Operation Lafiya Dole' in Kamuya village of Buratai ward of Biu Local Government Area of Borno state, where they sacked the soldiers at their duty post, before carting away arms and ammunitions. Sources have revealed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC