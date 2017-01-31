Benue police arrest disabled man for ...

Benue police arrest disabled man for allegedly making bullet-proof vests for criminals

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A 35-year-old disabled man, Sylvanus Ukpan, has been arrested by the police in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State for allegedly supplying charms and locally-made bullet proof vests to criminals in the state and neighbouring Cross River State. Parading the suspects, yesterday, at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bashir Makama, said the suspect was nabbed by a special anti-crime squad, code-named Operation Zenda .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,455,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC