Benue police arrest disabled man for allegedly making bullet-proof vests for criminals
A 35-year-old disabled man, Sylvanus Ukpan, has been arrested by the police in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State for allegedly supplying charms and locally-made bullet proof vests to criminals in the state and neighbouring Cross River State. Parading the suspects, yesterday, at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bashir Makama, said the suspect was nabbed by a special anti-crime squad, code-named Operation Zenda .
