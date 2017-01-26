Benin hit by neighbouring Nigeria's car import ban
Nigeria, an economic behemoth of 190 million people, gobbles up "99 percent of car exports" in Benin, according to Gouton. Of the 2,500 Lebanese car dealers in Cotonou, 1,600 have packed up and left in the last six months, shutting down businesses that employed dozens Surveying his sprawling car dealership on the fringes of Benin's commercial hub Cotonou, Kassem Hijazi alternates between chainsmoking Marlboro cigarettes and puffing on a hookah.
