Attack: Police confirms arrest of Imm...

Attack: Police confirms arrest of Immigration personnel

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Police in Jalingo, Taraba, on Sunday confirmed the arrest of an armed Immigration personnel by a local vigilance group. The spokesman of the police command, Mr David Misal, said that the suspect, Mahmood Idris, broke into a place of worship and destroyed some properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,180,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC