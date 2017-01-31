900 Churches in Nigeria Destroyed by ...

900 Churches in Nigeria Destroyed by Boko Haram

Read more: WorthyNews

At least 900 Christian churches have been destroyed at the hands of Boko Haram in northern Nigeria, as part of the Islamic radical group's campaign to drive out all Christians from the north, the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria reported. CAN said that the "carnage" being carried out against Christians is "not accidental," and argued that continued attacks in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Taraba communities show that Boko Haram's war on followers of Christ, which started in 2009, continues in full force.

