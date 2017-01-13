3 women suicide bombers kill 2 on mar...

3 women suicide bombers kill 2 on market day in northeast Nigeria

Three women suicide bombers, including two carrying babies on their backs, detonated explosions Friday at a checkpoint Nigeria's northeastern town of Madagali where people were being searched before entering a bustling weekly market, witnesses and an official said. The blasts killed the women, the babies and two self-defense fighters who wanted to search the bombers, they said.

