254 pregnant women, nursing mothers e...

254 pregnant women, nursing mothers escape NYSC paramilitary training

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta The National Youth Service Corps in Ogun State says no fewer than 254 pregnant women , nursing mothers and others with critical health conditions have been excused from three weeks paramilitary training . The state coordinator of the NYSC, Gladys Mbachi, stated that the corps also registered 2,513 which she said comprised 1,122 males and 1,391 females.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,506 • Total comments across all topics: 278,382,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC