254 pregnant women, nursing mothers escape NYSC paramilitary training

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta The National Youth Service Corps in Ogun State says no fewer than 254 pregnant women , nursing mothers and others with critical health conditions have been excused from three weeks paramilitary training . The state coordinator of the NYSC, Gladys Mbachi, stated that the corps also registered 2,513 which she said comprised 1,122 males and 1,391 females.

