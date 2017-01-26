254 pregnant women, nursing mothers escape NYSC paramilitary training
By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta The National Youth Service Corps in Ogun State says no fewer than 254 pregnant women , nursing mothers and others with critical health conditions have been excused from three weeks paramilitary training . The state coordinator of the NYSC, Gladys Mbachi, stated that the corps also registered 2,513 which she said comprised 1,122 males and 1,391 females.
